Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,353,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $691,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.