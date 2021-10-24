ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCXI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 214,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 156,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,610 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. ChemoCentryx’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.