Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Slate Path Capital LP

Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,000 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up 5.8% of Slate Path Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $103,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,804,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $270,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $169,427,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

