Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,190.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,988.15.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.