CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,549 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,809 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $409.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.52. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.