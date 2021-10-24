CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 38,412 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1,770.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 146.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $504.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.62 and a 200-day moving average of $367.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of -106.74 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.51 and a 52-week high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock worth $55,416,508. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

