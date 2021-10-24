CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Avalara worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,587,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Avalara by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,101,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $177.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average of $157.17. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,004,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

