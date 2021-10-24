CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Open Text by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Open Text by 1,392.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

