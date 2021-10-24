CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 8.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $326.33 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.61.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.