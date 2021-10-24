CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,105 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 9.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 53.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $321.12 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.99 and its 200 day moving average is $280.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.