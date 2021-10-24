CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Boeing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $627,250,000 after buying an additional 146,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.97 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

