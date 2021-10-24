CIBC Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$50.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.56.
Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$19.75 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
