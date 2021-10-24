CIBC Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$50.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.56.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$19.75 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.9200001 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

