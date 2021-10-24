CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,599 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.70 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

