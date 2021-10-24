CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,374,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $875,381,000 after acquiring an additional 659,584 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 149,325 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

