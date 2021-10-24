CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,885 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of HealthEquity worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in HealthEquity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,682 shares of company stock worth $1,738,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6,759.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

