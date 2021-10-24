CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTC:CIMEF opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. CIMC Enric has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

About CIMC Enric

CIMC Enric Holdings Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, engineering and sales of, and the provision of technical maintenance services for a wide spectrum of transportation, storage, and processing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Energy Equipment and Engineering; Chemical Equipment; and Liquid Food Equipment.

