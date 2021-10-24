Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.83 Million in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $47,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $13,300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $3,276,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

INTA stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.66. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.