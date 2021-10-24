Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.14 and a beta of 1.18. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

