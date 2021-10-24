Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 107.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,533 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $4,686,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 94,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,537,000 after buying an additional 220,783 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

