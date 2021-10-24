Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 9,527 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,736 shares of company stock worth $27,772,516. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $643.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $628.22 and its 200 day moving average is $574.83. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

