Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $11,725,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $4,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $697,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

