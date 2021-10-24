Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,941 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

ELY opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.