Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,610,000 after buying an additional 694,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 92.8% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,210,000 after buying an additional 431,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

