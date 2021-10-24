Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 10,869 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 806,688 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 123.11%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.