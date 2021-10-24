Cipher Capital LP Invests $637,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after buying an additional 456,168 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after buying an additional 383,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,139,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after buying an additional 213,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

