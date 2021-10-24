Cipher Capital LP Makes New $421,000 Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBLK opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

