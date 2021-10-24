Cipher Capital LP Makes New $723,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.73 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

