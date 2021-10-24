Cipher Capital LP Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,456 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $594,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $83.55 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,085,020 shares of company stock worth $83,720,562. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

