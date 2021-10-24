Cipher Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $277.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

