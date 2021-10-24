Cipher Capital LP Sells 14,742 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,742 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJI opened at $22.94 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

