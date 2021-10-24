Cipher Capital LP Sells 8,098 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock worth $3,218,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.