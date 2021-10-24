Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 495.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 18.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.71.

Atlassian stock opened at $423.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $425.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

