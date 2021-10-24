CIT Group (CIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect CIT Group to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CIT Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIT Group stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIT Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of CIT Group worth $41,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

