Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIDI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 9.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.27. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.16 and a 12 month high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

