Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,567 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,627,327.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

