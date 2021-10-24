Citigroup Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTNB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTNB opened at $9.95 on Friday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

