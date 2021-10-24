Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 220.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 148.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 318.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 47,151 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $734.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.