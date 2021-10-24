Citigroup Inc. Invests $33,000 in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 24.27 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.