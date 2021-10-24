Citigroup Inc. Invests $35,000 in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get View alerts:

VIEW stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. View, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.