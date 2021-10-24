Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,219 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.21 million, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

