Citigroup Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $31.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Nordstrom stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,942.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

