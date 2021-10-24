Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a report published on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of CMA opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. Comerica has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Comerica by 241.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 110.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Comerica by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

