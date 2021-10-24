Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,063 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $315.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.44. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $316.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

