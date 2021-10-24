Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $640,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 208,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

GCOW opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

