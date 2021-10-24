Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $269,000 in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.90.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

