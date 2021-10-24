Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,702,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 184,739 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

