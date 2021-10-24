Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,314 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in ACM Research by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 521.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 19.2% during the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.73.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 over the last ninety days. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

