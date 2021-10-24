Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,561,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,364,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,151,000. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of CGNT opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.