Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $94.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

