Commvault Systems (CVLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVLT opened at $76.27 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -173.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLT. Summit Insights upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

